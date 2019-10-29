After missing out on advancing to state by 2.2 seconds his junior year, Lakeside Lutheran senior August Gresens closed the WIAA Division 2 sectional boys cross country meet with a determined kick to finish in 17 minutes, 32 seconds earning a seventh-place finish and a trip to state with it.
Also qualifying for state was freshman Abigail Minning, who took ninth place in a time of 21:45.
For Gresens, it's his second trip to state and first as an individual after just missing the cut a year ago.
“As soon as I hit the last straightaway with 800 left, I was just thinking of last year, how I missed by just a little bit,” Gresens said. “Knowing that last year, I didn’t start going fast soon enough, I really used that as motivation to just get going now and it didn’t feel good at all, but that’s what was constantly playing throughout my head.”
Minning, who has been running since fourth grade, met a preseason goal in earning her first trip to state.
“I haven’t run this course before,” Minning said. “I liked it. It’s a good course. I liked the few hills in it. (The meets at) Lodi and Poynette, those had good hills (which prepared me).”
Lakeside coach Cameron Ausen praised his qualifiers.
“They did exactly what they needed to do,” Ausen said. “They executed especially in the middle mile and really ran their hearts out in the last mile, both of them. They were in a good spot right from the start, not too far up, so they wouldn’t gas themselves, but they were in a very good position to have that top group within contact.
“They had eyes on. We constantly impress on them, you run the first two miles with your head, you run the last mile with your heart. They did just that and they saw the rewards from it. I am especially proud of August. He was two seconds away from making it last year and was the third individual qualifier today, so very, very cool.”
Gresens was in shock after the race, but was all smiles when reality set in.
“It feels great,” Gresens said. “Until five minutes ago, I could not do anything. I almost passed out four times. Right now, I can finally talk. Right now is just a rush of emotions. Last year was so close, and now I finally made it.”
Gresens time with the program has seen a lot of change.
“It’s been up and down,” Gresens said. “Freshman year, we had a great team. I went to state freshman year. Gradually those people left and it just became me at the top and last year, I was so close to making it to state and I missed it. That was the low point of my whole career. I didn’t run as much as I should in the winter. As soon as track season came along, I found my love for running again. Just about a week ago, I realized I could really make state. I did not have the best season, so finding out that I could make it was great.”
Ausen thinks The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids, where the WIAA Division 2 race will be held, is a course tailor-made for his runners. The Division 2 boys race at 2 p.m.
“It’s up-down, up-down,” Ausen said. “The only flat spot is the first 600 meters and then it’s constantly undulating. With the runners that we have, they’re not blessed with a ton of natural speed. They are kind of grinders. I think that course will suit them very, very well.”
WIAA DIVISION 2 WHITEWATER SECTIONAL
Girls
Team scores — 1, Lake Mills, 28; 2, Jefferson, 66; 3, East Troy, 101; 4, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 113; 5, Watertown Luther Prep, 131; 6, Lakeside Lutheran, 149; 7, Somers Shoreland Lutheran, 178; 8, Deerfield/Cambridge, 206; 9, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran, 221; 10, Beloit Turner, 228; 11, Whitewater, 336; 12, Clinton, 342.
Medalist — 1, Elle Erato, WCM, 20:08.8.
Lake Mills — 2, Dressel, 20:36.3; 3, Winslow, 20:53.8; 4, Fair, 21:00.2; 7, Willie, 21:37.3; 12, Pitta, 22:05.6. Lakeside Lutheran — 9, Minning, 27, Hemling, 22:41.9; 29, Karas, 22:53.4; 40, Gresens, 23:44.4; 44, Cody, 23:57.2. Deerfield/Cambridge — 33, Schmude, 23:13.6; 36, Bolger, 23:28.5; 38, Williams, 23:36.7; 43, Thompson, 23:57.1; 57, Kornelsen, 24:26.8.
WIAA DIVISION 2 WHITEWATER SECTIONAL
Boys
Team scores — 1, Deerfield/Cambridge, 57; 2, Jefferson, 86; 3, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 86; 4, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran, 86; 5, Watertown Luther Prep, 112; 6, Beloit Turner, 163; 7, East Troy, 197; 8, Whitewater, 198; 9, Somers Shoreland Lutheran, 239; 10, Lakeside Lutheran, 248; 11, Lake Mills, 308; 12, Racine St. Catherine's, 334; 13, Walworth Big Foot, 359; 14, Delavan-Darien, 359.
Medalist — Zach Huffman, D/C, 17:15.3.
Deerfield/Cambridge — 1, Huffman, 17:15.3; 3, Nikolay, 17:27.2; 5, Trewyn-Colvin, 17:29.3; 22, Navarro, 18:35.6; 27, Brown, 18:41.9. Lakeside Lutheran — 7*, Gresens, 17:32.6; 48, Jon Abel, 19:51.2; 54, Erlman, 20:01.7; 69, Nasett, 20:42.9; 80, Garcia, 21:44.4. Lake Mills — 35, Saylor, 19:21.1; 61, Laws, 20:12.5; 66, Legel, 20:30.7; 78, Giombetti, 21:34.8; 83, Popowski, 22:14.2.
