The Lake Mills Area School District will host a dedication celebration and tours at Lake Mills High School on Saturday, Feb. 22, beginning at 3:30 p.m. in the Library Media Center.
All are welcome to attend and take a tour of the new classroom and academic spaces that were approved in the Nov. 6, 2018 referendum.
The projects were focused on increasing capacity and academic opportunities by expanding classroom, program and library space at Lake Mills High School. Question 1 of the referendum was for a $6.9 million addition, remodeling and improvements, including six additional classrooms, LMC renovation and expansion and renovation to the Family and Consumer Education, Technical Education and Agricultural Education classrooms.
“We are excited to welcome citizens, parents, students and community members to the high school for Saturday’s dedication,” said Dr. Rick Mason, school board president. “On behalf of the school board, we are so grateful for the support our community continues to provide to Lake Mills students.”
