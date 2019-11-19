The Lake Mills L-Cats reveled in their successes from the 2019 fall sports season on Monday, November 11, at Lake Mill High School.
The L-Cats began the evening in the auditorium with each coach speaking generally about the successes they had during the season and the postseason awards each earned. Among those successes was a third consecutive trip to state by the Lake Mills girls cross country team, five athletes qualifying for state in tennis and the boys soccer team making its first trip to state.
Cameron Dary, head coach of the tennis team, posited that he believed his team was the toughest team in Lake Mills. Football coach Dan Ferkovich, whose team won the Capitol North for the first time since 1988, was willing to concede to having the second toughest team in Lake Mills.
Senior Jena Smith was named Player of the Year as a No. 1 singles tennis player for the L-Cats. Juniors John Wilke and Adam Moen each earned Player of the Year honors in soccer and football, respectively.
