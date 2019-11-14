A 41-year-old Lake Mills man is facing one count of fleeing and eluding an officer, after leading police on a short pursuit reaching speeds near 100 miles per hour near the Brookstone subdivision and County Highway B.
Alan Schade, is charged with one felony account of vehicle operator flee/eluding an officer after he allegedly broke into an apartment where he used to live on Tamarack Drive.
According to a criminal complaint, on Oct. 2 police received a report of a break in to the apartment formerly occupied by Schade on Tamarack Drive.
The victim of the break-in stated he woke up around 12:15 a.m. to someone who he believed to be Schade pounding on the window and trying to break in. He locked himself in the bathroom and heard someone come through the house and go out the front door. Schade allegedly sent the victim threatening text messages.
The victim stated several days before the incident he couldn’t get into the apartment because the locks had been changed because he is subletting the apartment. The renter of the apartment no longer wanted Schade living there so they changed the locks. The victim entered into his own agreement with the renter excluding Schade.
When police responded they saw a vehicle matching the description of Schade’s leaving the area. They attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver of the truck accelerated at a high rate of speed. When the truck was two blocks ahead of police it failed to stop at the stop sign and turned right onto County Road B. When the driver of the truck accelerated police estimate he was going between 90-100 miles per hour.
Officers requested assistance from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The officer pursed the vehicle reaching a speed of 75 miles per hour. The truck continued toward Aztalan and police lost sight of it. The officer turned into Aztalan Inn and located the truck in the back parking lot. The driver and the keys were gone. No one saw anyone running from the scene and no one came into the bar.
Shade was also wanted on a felony warrant and had previously fled from the Madison Police.
His initial appearance in court is scheduled for Dec. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.