Sun Prairie, WI (53590)

Today

Flurries and a few snow showers throughout the day. High 22F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 4F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.