An influential educator in the Lake Mills community has died.
Joseph P. Vander Zanden, better known by elementary school students of the 1990s as “Dr. Joe” passed away in Florida, where he lived.
Vander Zanden started his career, after serving in the US Army and graduating from St. Norbert College, teaching English and Latin at Kaukauna High School, and then taught English and Latin at Franklin Junior High in Green Bay. In 1966, Joe became principal of the New London Senior High School. In 1972, he became the principal of Lake Mills High School.
In 1982, Joe earned his PhD degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in Educational Administration and became the principal of Prospect Elementary School, until retiring in 1994.
His full obituary appears on page A5.
