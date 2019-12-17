JEFFERSON — In its ongoing effort to streamline personal identification, passport and other services in recent years, Jefferson County Register of Deeds Staci Hoffman has announced that, effective Jan. 2, 2020, residents no longer will have to travel to other counties to obtain their Wisconsin marriage certificates.
The Dodge County Register of Deeds said the same services will be available at county facilities in Juneau beginning Jan. 2.
Certified marriage and birth certificates are required to obtain Federal Real ID driver’s licenses and both are available in her office.
“Beginning Jan. 2, you may now come to the Jefferson County Register of Deeds office to obtain your vital records, regardless of where you were born or married in Wisconsin,” Hoffman said. “We also have statewide access to Wisconsin divorce certificates from Jan. 1, 2016, and death certificates from Sept. 1, 2013.”
She said that the increased availability of marriage certificates is part of a broader goal to provide statewide access to all Wisconsin vital records, which include birth, death, marriage and divorce certificates.
“The State Vital Records Office is continuing to work with Register of Deeds offices to add or update the vital records on demand, with an average wait time of 15 minutes,” Hoffman said.
She emphasized that not all records will be available upon implementation of this service.
“It may take a few years for every vital record to be available statewide, but we are working hard toward that goal,” Hoffman said.
She advised that people call ahead to inquire about the records available prior to coming into the office.
The Jefferson County Register of Deeds telephone number is 920-674-7235.
The office of Dodge County Register of Deeds Chris Planasch may be contacted at 920- 386-3720.
