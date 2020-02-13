UW-Platteville
Students who earned their UW-Platteville bachelor’s or associate degrees from Lake Mills was: Bryce Murphy, Engineering Physics and Steven Woerpel, Software Engineering.
UW-Nebraska-Lincoln
Joseph Carrigan of Lake Mills has been named to the Deans’ List at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year.
