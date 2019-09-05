MOUNT MARY UNIVERSITY
Approximately 270 students completed their degree requirements at Mount Mary University and graduated at the conclusion of the spring semester. Among the Mount Mary University Spring 2019 graduates was Michelle J Damm, Master of Science, Art Therapy.
