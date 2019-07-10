Iowa State University
The Iowa State University College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Dean's List honors students who have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. From Lake Mills was Carley Krull of Lake Mills. Iowa State University is one of the nation's most student-centered public research universities and is recognized among the top 50 public universities in the nation by U.S.News and World Report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.