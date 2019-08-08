Iowa State University
The Iowa State University College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Dean’s List honors students who have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. From Lake Mills was Carley Krull of Lake Mills. Iowa State University is one of the nation’s most student-centered public research universities and is recognized among the top 50 public universities in the nation by U.S.News and World Report.
St. Lawrence University
Riley E. Whitney of Lake Mills has been selected for inclusion on St. Lawrence University’s Dean’s List for academic achievement. She is a member of the Class of 2020 and is majoring in geology and attended Rowland Hall. A student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.
College of Letters & Science
University of Wisconsin — Stevens Point
Kailyn N. Haberman of Lake Mills has received the Dean’s Distinguished Achievement Award. In recognition of high scholastic achievement (GPA over 3.75 on a 4.0 scale) during the 2019 spring semester.
Ripon College
Rex Schultz of Lake Mills, graduated from Ripon College during the 2018-19 academic year, with major(s) in Psychobiology. Schultz is the child of Joshua and Angela Schultz of Lake Mills.
UW-Platteville
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville celebrated its 202nd commencement ceremonies May 10-11 in Williams Fieldhouse, and the ceremonies featured local students. Darren Strasburg of Lake Mills earned his bachelor’s degree.
UW-Whitewater
The following students earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at spring commencement on May 18, 2019. Carlin Brien graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in biology; Bryce Edwards graduated with a Master of Business Administration in business administration; Alicia Hielke graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting; Jodie Hoekman graduated with a Master of Science in counseling; Justin Holter graduated with a Bachelor of Science in computer science; Samantha Scheel graduated with an Associate of Arts and April Trewyn graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in music.
UW-La Crosse
The following area students completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in May. The 109th annual spring commencement was held at the La Crosse Center Sunday, May 12. Earning a degree from Lake Mills was Joseph Converse, Education Specialist, School Psychology.
UW Oshkosh
University of Wisconsin Oshkosh officials have announced the names of students who qualified for the University’s Dean’s List and Honor Roll in spring 2019. From Lake Mills was: Ella Quinn, Honor Roll, Abigail Reier, Dean’s List, Brittney Rockney, Honor Roll. Also graduating from University of Wisconsin Oshkosh students from Lake Mills were: Taylor Piper, College of Letters and Science, Social Work and Rebecca Riley, College of Education and Human Services, Human Services Leadership.
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
he following individuals from your area have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the Spring 2019 semester. Students from Lake Mills were: Brooke Behm, Kaden Schauer and Cole Schmidt.
UW-Eau Claire
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire awarded 1,398 degrees in May. Nicole Roper, Lake Mills, graduated Nursing and Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
University of Minnesota Twin Cities
Isabella R Buscemi, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts has been named to the 2019 spring semester Dean’s List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities: To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY
Concordia University officials have released the Spring Honors List for the 2018-2019 academic year. To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 GPA. Among the area students named to the list were: Sofia Asmus, Freshman, Interior Architecture & Design and Leah Fields, Junior, Radiologic Technology.
