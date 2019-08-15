UW-Madison
The commencement speaker was NFL superstar and former Badger J.J. Watt, who told graduates “When you figure your dream out, remember it will not be a straight path,” he said. “Stay committed. Never lose sight of what it is you want to accomplish. Here are the degree recipients from Lake Mills: Marisa Gonzalez, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Industrial Engineering, Industrial Engineering; Katherine Heitman, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Mechanical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering; Emily Hutchins, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Environmental Studies, Political Science, Graduated with Distinction; Ashley Macy, School of Nursing, Doctor of Nursing Practice, Nursing Practice; Adam Mechtley, School of Education, Doctor of Philosophy, Curriculum and Instruction; Chandler O’Connor, School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, Business: Accounting, Business: Finance, Investment and Banking; Taylor Opgenorth, School of Veterinary Medicine, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Veterinary Medicine; Matt Pechacek, School of Med & Public Health, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Physical Therapy; Kayla Story, School of Education, Master of Arts-Art, Art; Bailey Wallace, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Conservation Biology, Environmental Studies; William Wallace, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Legal Studies, Political Science; Song Zhao, College of Letters and Science, Master of Science-Computer Sciences, Computer Sciences.
