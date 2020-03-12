UW-Minnesota
The following students have been named to the 2019 fall semester Dean’s List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced today. Students from Lake Mills were: Isabella Buscemi, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts, Noah Hertel, Sophomore, College of Design, Trevor N Howells, Junior, Carlson School of Management and Zoe Quinn, Freshman, College of Liberal Arts.
Concordia University
Concordia University Wisconsin officials have released the Fall Honors List for the 2019-2020 academic year. To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 GPA. Among the area students named to the list were: Sophia Collins, Sophomore, Nursing-Tradit Undergrad and Rebecca Lang, Freshman, Biomedical Sciences.
UW-Madison
Carrie Levake, of Lake Mills graduates from UW-Madison School of Nursing, with a Bachelor of Science-Nursing.
UW-Eau Claire
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire awarded 670 degrees in December. Of the degrees awarded, 662 were received by students attending the Eau-Claire campus and eight were received by students attending UW-Eau Claire — Barron County. Madeline Luthanen, of Lake Mills recieved her degree in Education and Human Sciences, BS, special education.
