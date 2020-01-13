UW-Stevens-Point
Lydia Ulrich of Lake Mills, earned High Honors at the Universtiy of Wisconsin Stevens Point during fall semester.
UW-Madison
The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean's List for the fall semester of the 2019-2020 academic year. Students from Lake Mills were: Eleni Egelseer, School of Education, Dean's list; Zachary Ferris, School of Business, Dean's list; Katherine Hoggatt, College of Letters and Science, Dean's list; Blaise Knueppel, College of Letters and Science, Dean's list; Brooke Leland, School of Education, Dean's list; Sarah Nelson, School of Business, Dean's list; Hans Purisch, College of Letters and Science, Dean's list and Shelby Riggleman, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor list.
UW-Whitewater
The following students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dean's List for the 2019 fall semester. From Lake Mills were: Ian Behling, Stephanie Behm, Daniel Bruce, Landon Flick, Ryan Genthe, Whitney Hein, Samantha Herrington, Kelsey Hibbard, Gavin Lira, Austin Messerschmidt, Kalei Meyer, Konstanze Neitzel, Jack Neuens, Hannah Punzel, Melissa Rinn and Ariana Stewart. These students have demonstrated their academic abilities by receiving a grade point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester.
UW-River Falls
The University of Wisconsin-River Falls fall semester Dean's List honoring 1,755 students. To be named to the Dean's List, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0, or midway between an "A" and "B" average. From Lake Mills was Holly Hubing, Animal Science.
