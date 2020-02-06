UW-Whitewater
The following students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dean’s List for the 2019 fall semester. From Lake Mills were: Ian Behling, Stephanie Behm, Daniel Bruce, Landon Flick, Ryan Genthe, Whitney Hein, Samantha Herrington, Kelsey Hibbard, Grant Lira, Gavin Lira, Austin Messerschmidt, Kalei Meyer, Konstanze Neitzel, Jack Neuens, Hannah Punzel, Melissa Rinn and Ariana Stewart. These students have demonstrated their academic abilities by receiving a grade point average of 3.4 or above .
UW-Green Bay
The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has named undergraduate students receiving semester honors for the fall 2019 semester. Students from Lake Mills were: Lydia Downey, semester highest honors and Lauren Felder, semester honors.
