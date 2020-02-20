UW-Platteville
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announces its Dean's List. From Lake Mills was: Ian Lindloff, Civil Engineering
UW-Milwaukee
The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee announces its Dean's List students from Lake Mills were: Brooke Behm, Information Studies Undergrad, Ian Murphy, Business Undergraduate, Kaden Schauer, Business Undergraduate and Riley Thomas, Letters & Science Undergrad.
