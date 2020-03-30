When we wondered if March would come in like a lamb or lion, we had no idea how it would go out. Who would have ever thought that we would be in a world-wide pandemic? Our lives have taken such a turn that it is hard to plan each day to fit what we need to remember. So, wondering if March would come in like a lamb and go out like a lion seems to fit for 2020.
Community members of Lake Mills have stepped up to help organize a system to provide for the needs of our residents. Our service organizations, churches, schools, and individuals are pooling resources and talents for a master plan. These groups have already been generous with financial support for the needs of students in our school district assuring that meals and learning will continue.
As individuals one of the hardest things seems to be to shelter-at-home as we are so used to being free to come and go whenever we want. It takes planning ahead to combine any necessary errands when we do leave the house or ask others for their help.
Those of us at Club 55 Senior Center/Lake Mills Recreation Department are encouraging everyone to check in with your neighbors. A phone call gives everyone the reassurance that someone cares and is also a connection with another human voice for those who live alone or are now limiting outside contact. Many of our younger neighbors are working from home so would also welcome encouragement and a feeling of unity.
Club 55 moved over to RLAC to provide for more visibility and sustain us into the future by coming under the umbrella of the Lake Mills School District Recreation Department. It seems ironic to me that we finally made the decision to relocate and more people were coming on a regular basis that we needed to close. It has been an uphill battle to provide a gathering space for seniors, but we will be even more thankful to regroup.
It also seems ironic that gas is selling for $1.59 @ gallon and we have nowhere to go!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.