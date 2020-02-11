The Lake Mills School District will hold 4- and 5-year-old kindergarten registration Friday, March 6 or Tuesday, March 10 at Lake Mills Elementary School for children turning 4 years old before Sept. 1 or those who are new to the district, including those who will enroll in 5-year-old kindergarten. Parents of children already enrolled in the 4K program will not need to attend.
The times will be Friday, March 6 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. or 9:30-10:30 a.m. or Tuesday, March 10, from 5-6 p.m. or 6-7 p.m.
There is a limit of 25 families per session, contact the elementary office at 920-648-2338 or email joricea.brunner@lakemills.k12.wi.us to schedule an appointment for the session date and time persons would like to attend. After parents have scheduled a time a registration packet will be mailed and is to be filled out prior to the round-up event.
Four-year-old kindergarten in Lake Mills is offered at the Lake Mills United Methodist Church and at Lake Mills Elementary School. The 4K program is half days Monday-Thursday, mornings from 7:55-11:10 a.m. or afternoons from 11:55 a.m.-3:10 p.m. There is no school Friday. The 5-year-old kindergarten program is located at Lake Mills Elementary School and is a full day Monday-Friday.
Parents are asked to bring the completed registration packet, birth certificate or passport, proof of residency such as a utility bill, lease or mortgage and an immunization record if child received them outside Wisconsin. Those with enrollment paperwork questions should email Roseanne.punzel@lakemills.k12.wi.us or call 920-648-2215 ext. 222.
Parents and children will meet with school staff to learn about 4K, early literacy and numerals and child development. Children will work with elementary teachers and participate in a variety of whole group, small group and individual group activities such as games, songs and an art project.
