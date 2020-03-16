The LD Fargo library is closed until further notice.
Please keep any library materials at home. Don't worry about overdue items.
We MAY be able to arrange pick-ups for items currently on hold. More news coming on that.
You can contact the library through this Facebook account and by email at gerardsaylor@lakemills.lib.wi.us. Phone messages will take more time to answer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.