There is a great need for Adopt-a-Family sponsors who wish to give in a personal way by providing gifts and food for one or more families. We have 35-40 families that wish to be adopted but do not have sponsors.
A volunteer at our office at 920-674-4499 can give you information about the program and/or take your application. It is a wonderful way to get your family involved in Christmas “giving”, or a way your business, friends, church, neighborhood, or organization can work together to provide for those that need help this year.
Our office is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday through Dec. 4. You can also get more information on our website at www.christmasneighbors.org. Applications close Dec. 4.
If you prefer to make a monetary donation please send a check to PO Box 177, Jefferson, or you may donate on line at our website. We also need new and used toys, hats, mittens, scarves, blankets, wrapping paper and used children’s clothing by Dec. 11.
Christmas Neighbors is continuing to take applications for our Toy Program from low income families living in Jefferson County. Applications will close on Dec. 3 with distribution on Dec. 11.
