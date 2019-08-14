I was late getting started on my newsletter for the week when a friend called me to share the news of the Sentry Store closing. It is a huge loss for Lake Mills and a reminder that times are changing for just about everything in our lives.
I grew up with parents that had a local business and it was just assumed that we shopped local first to support ‘our own’. That feeling of community has become ‘old-fashioned’ or vanished completely for many. The big box stores are getting to be the destinations for families’ shopping needs. However, those big box stores do not support our local events, employ our teens, contribute to local food pantries, support our schools and churches, or greet people by name. I am lucky to be getting older and expect changes in my life, but terribly miss some of the values we treasured.
The LM Recreation Department has a trip scheduled to the Horicon Marsh on Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. — 3 p.m.
It will include a pontoon tour, lunch, visiting the Exploratorium or taking a hike…more information and fee coming soon.
Judy Ripp will be back and needing help with her project for service women and men on Thursday, Aug. 22, at 10:45 a.m. Bring your scissors and help with the neck pillows that provide comfort for our brave service people that keep us safe. Judy is still missing her blue-handled scissors.
Sandy invited Club 55 to join the UCC Church for their service in the park and picnic to follow last Sunday. The rain stayed away, and everyone enjoyed the great assortment of food, love those potlucks! We also sang Happy Birthday to Jim and enjoyed a cake made especially for the day. The picnic was held at the County Park on the North End, and the sidewalk connecting the lake front parking area to the shelter made it convenient for those with walkers or canes.
Tuesday, Aug. 20 Hours: 9 a.m. — 2:30 p.m.
10 a.m. Exercise DVD Moving With Mike
10:30 a.m. Board Games, etc.
12:30 p.m. Canasta
Wednesday, Aug. 21 Peanut Project starts at 7:30 a.m. / UCC Church
Thursday, Aug. 22 Hours: 9 a.m. — 2:30 p.m.
10 a.m. Exercise with Diane…strengthening and stretching for all abilities
10:30 a.m. Board games, Mexican Train Dominoes
10:45 a.m. Service project with Judy Ripp
Plein Air Paint-In with Carolyn 9 a.m. — 5 p.m. at Korth Park…Great opportunity to be part of this outdoor event. You do not need to be a Club 55 attendee.
12:30 p.m. Euchre
