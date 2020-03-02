As I write this newsletter it is Sunday, March 1, and March certainly came in like a lamb. Will it go out like a lion? We have had the variety pack of weather lately. My neighbor built a snow sculpture in his front yard yesterday of Poseidon conquering a dragon. The sculpture was probably eight feet tall and solidly packed. He started at 4 a.m. when it registered nine degrees but by the time he finished the sun was already starting to cause some melting. His last sculpture this season was a large unicorn.
We are busy here at Club 55 and more folks have dropped in to see what we are all about. We always have the coffee or tea ready and there is no shortage of treats to go along with it. Jane and Dennis treated with a poppy seed cake with filling and a great frosting. I was lucky that there was a piece left. Vicki brought the King cake for Mardi Gras as she was the one who had the baby in her piece of cake last year.
You are welcome to come and sign in at Club 55 and join the walking group if you like to walk with a friend. You may also walk anytime you are here for another activity if that fits your schedule better. It is a great way to stay active and do it at your own pace.
We squeezed in the movie ‘Grumpy Old Men’ and popcorn this week, no reflection on our guys that were here.
Club 55 Senior Center Hours: Monday thru Thursday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Come and sign in to use the exercise equipment during Club 55 hours. Choose a board game, do crafts, puzzles, cards, and socializing. Bring your lunch and stay all day.
Monday, March 9 - 10:30 a.m. Card Making with Eleanor, 1 p.m. Mahjongg (Chinese), 1:30 p.m. Walk in my Shoes Group Walk
Tuesday, March 10 - 10 a.m. exercise in the gym, 10:45 a.m. Writing Workshop with Lahna, 12:30 p.m. Foot Care $15, no appointments needed, bring your own towel, 12:30 p.m. Blood pressure checks courtesy of Fort HealthCare, 12:30 p.m. Canasta, 1:30 p.m. Walk in my Shoes Group Walk
Wednesday, March 11 - 11 a.m. Knitting, Crocheting, sewing with Mary Ann, 1 p.m. Cards/500, 1:30 p.m. Walk in my Shoes Group Walk
Thursday, March 12 - 10 a.m. Exercise in the gym with Diane, 10:30 a.m. Dominoes, board games, puzzles, 11 a.m. Paint-In with Carolyn, 12:30 p.m. Euchre, 1:30 p.m. Walk in my Shoes Group Walk
