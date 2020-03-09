On Saturday, Feb. 29, music students from Columbus, Lake Mills, Poynette, Watertown Luther Prep, Lakeside Lutheran, Lodi, and Poynette met at Lodi High School for the 2020 Capitol Conference District Solo and Ensemble Festival. A large number of students performed at many different sites throughout the day for Wisconsin School Music Association certified music judges. The students, their teachers, and accompanists devoted many hours preparing for their performances. The ratings of their performances reflect not only these hours of preparation and hard work, but, more importantly, are an indication of their growth as young musicians and students of music over the year.
A starred first rating indicates that it was an outstanding performance of advanced music, qualifying it for advancement to the State Solo and Ensemble Festival at UW-Whitewater in April. The following Lake Mills High School performances received this honor:
Class A Starred First — Violin Solos: Angie Dressel and Remy Klawitter; Vocal Art Song; Solos: Bronwyn Bond, Sam Denzin, Angie Dressel, Everett Karlen, Olivia Karlen, Hannah Link, Allie Mitchell, Kyle Popowski and Ellyn Werner; Vocal Theater Solos: Bronwyn Bond, Rebecca Brill, Grace Brill, Sam Denzin, Angie Dressel, Kaia Heimstreet, Olivia Karlen, Everett Karlen, Hannah Link, Bella Mendoza, Ellyn Werner and Sydney Williams; Piano Solo: Stacie Dressel; Clarinet Solos: Katrina Breaker and Kaitlyn Twesme; Oboe Solo: Stacie Dressel; Drum Set Solo: Jasper Stevens; Vocal Duet: Hannah Link and Bella Mendoza; Vocal Duet: Grace Brill and Rebecca Brill; Vocal Trio: Mia Kroll, Makaylah Legel and Stacie Dressel; Piano Trio: Stacie Dressel, Mia Kroll and Ellyn Werner; Vocal Men’s Ensemble: John Bade, Sam Denzin, Everett Karlen, Kaleb Koester, Jaren Laws, Kyle Popowski, Mike Sehmer, and Tristan Yiannackopoulus; Alternative String Ensemble: Kaitlyn Hanson, Gray Frandy, Makaylah Legel, Remy Klawitter, Shawna Kelly, Emma Zimmermann, Chloe Thompson, Brianna Radloff, Nina Sapp, Hannah Alexander, Cheyenne Mitchell, Maddie Patton, Riley Venechuk, Cheyenne Stewart, Quentin Saylor, Everett Karlen, Jasper Stevens and Carolyn Hanrahan; Show Choir: John Bade, Bronwyn Bond, Sam Denzin, Angie Dressel, Stacie Dressel, Kaia Heimstreet, Silas Jenness, Everett Karlen, Olivia Karlen, Mia Kroll, Jaren Laws, Makaylah Legel, Hannah Link, Bella Mendoza, Allie Mitchell, Kyle Popowski, Sam Sarac, Kyan Schmidt, Charlie Schuenke, Mike Sehmer, Alaric Sherwin, Cheyenne Stewart, Tommy Stewart, Chloe Thompson, Ellyn Werner, Sydney Williams, and Tristan Yiannackopoulos.
Class A First — Violin Solo: Kaitlyn Hanson; Viola Solo: Vanessa Vargas; Cello Solo: Cheyenne Mitchell; Vocal Art Song Solos: Grace Brill, Rebecca Brill, Kaia Heimstreet, Bella Mendoza, Kyan Schmidt, Chloe Thompson and Sydney Williams; Vocal Theater Solos: Stacie Dressel, Allie Mitchell, Kyle Popowski and Chloe Thompson; French Horn Solo: Angie Dressel; Saxophone Duet: Morgan Hanrahan and Olivia Karlen; Tuba Solo: Quentin Saylor; Flute Duet: Allie Mitchell and Chloe Thompson; Piano Duet: Stacie Dressel and Henry Popowski; Vocal Ensemble: Bronwyn Bond, Rebecca Brill, Grace Brill, Kaylee Gorton, Vivian Guerrero, Kaia Heimstreet, Sara Krull, Hannah Link, Bella Mendoza, Olivia Newton, Zoe Phippen and Shannon Waters.
Class A Second — Violin Solo: Gray Frandy; Vocal Art Song Solo: Kaleb Koester; Electric Bass Solo: Quentin Saylor; Piano Solo: Angie Dressel; Oboe Solo: Holden Mock; Trumpet Solo: Julia Dandoy; String Ensemble: Emma Zimmermann, Brianna Radloff, Chloe Thompson, Hannah Alexander, Nina Sapp and Melissa Middleton; Jazz Ensemble: Anthony Klotz, Maddie Patton, Quentin Saylor, Everett Karlen, Jasper Stevens, Morgan Hanrahan, Kurtis Nelson, Brooke Sehmer, Henry Ruedebusch, Zappa Stevens, Samantha Meister, Logan Wheat, Brady Topel, Stacie Dressel, John Bade, Henry Popowski and Julia Dandoy.
Class B First — Vocal Art Song Solo: Erin Trevarthen; Mallet Solo: Michael Hafenstein; Clarinet Choir: Lauren Dandoy, Katrina Breaker, Kaitlyn Twesme, Lily Templin, Nina Sapp, Rylee Blaszczak and Emmett Powell; Saxophone Duet: Emma Koltanowski, Ginger Lilly; Flute/Clarinet Duet: Nina Sapp and Kayla Coykendall.
Class B Second — Violin Solo: Lydia Taylor ; Cello Solo: Claudia Curtis and Riley Venechuk; Vocal Art Song Solo: Ginger Lilly; Vocal Duet: Vivian Guerrero and Shannon Waters; Piano Solo: Maggie Polzin; Trumpet Solo: Zappa Stevens and Saxophone Solo: Ginger Lilly; Vocal Ensemble: Kayla Coykendall, Emma Dawursk, Olivia Karlen, Rojina Kaufman, Ginger Lilly, LydiaTaylor, Chloe Thompson, Erin Trevarthen and Sydney Williams; Percussion Ensemble: Jasper Stevens, Eddie Hart, David Klein, Camden Schultz, Payton Smolinski, Tyler Phillips, Carolyn Hanrahan, Henry Popowski, Izzy Hajcak, Michael Hafenstein and Lucas Hart
Class C First — Violin/Viola Duet: Nina Sapp and Brianna Radloff; Viola Duet: Chloe Thompson and Violet Thompson (sibling); Violin Duet: Remy Klawitter and Chet Klawitter (sibling); Misc. Ensemble: Emmett Powell, Lily Templin, Andrew Hamilton and Katie Wesa
Class C Second — Vocal Duet: Kayla Coykendall and Ginger Lilly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.