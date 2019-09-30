Hello and welcome back! Our week started out with a birthday lunch celebration for Marilyn Lohman. Well her birthday celebration didn’t start off then, she actually started celebrating last Friday, she had the pleasure of celebrating her birthday with her daughter at Sunny View Restaurant in Beaver Dam.
This past Wednesday, she was out with her friend Darlene and ended up in Oconomowoc at Twisted Fire. And this past Friday night she was at the Fireside with some more of her friends! And while we are on the subject of birthdays: Charlene and her family also celebrated a few family birthdays in the Sun Room this past Sunday. Joan S., along with 32 members of her family, celebrated her birthday at the Fireside on Friday night!
In other news, this past week, Mike C.’s son and his fiancé from Hawaii were here visiting. Doris S. attended the Christian Concert of the Booth Brothers at the Fireside last Wednesday evening.
Tuesday, Joan Johnson was here with Mystery Antiques #4 which was very interesting and educational.
Wednesday was also Chair yoga with Susan from RLAC. Wednesday was also Bible Study in the morning then in the afternoon, there was a game of Euchre going on! Also on Wednesday, Lefty went with 16 members of the Senior Center on a pontoon ride through the Horicon Marsh. After that they toured the Exploreum and enjoyed lunch at the Rock River Pub.
Thursday morning, Kelly was here from RLAC leading the ladies in Zumba Gold. In the evening, those who signed up enjoyed a session of Reflexology in the Salon. Friday morning started out with their weekly grocery shopping trip to the Lake Mills Market.
Afterwards Ann took the van with residents to the old Pine Knoll Supper Club to tour it. Seven others drove separately and joined in on the tour. It is now called the Rancho Los Girasoles! Several of our residents spent many hours and years working at the old Pine Knoll.
Our own Sue was a hostess and waitress there for 30 years! Then there is “Salad Girl”, Lois F., and also Bonnie!
That, my friends is the week in a nutshell. God’s blessings to you on your weekly adventures and activities. With all these birthday celebrations this past week, I leave you with an inspirational quote by George Bernard Shaw, “You don’t stop laughing because you grow old, you grow old because you stopped laughing.”
