On Saturday Feb. 29, music students from Columbus, Lake Mills, Poynette, Watertown Luther Prep, Lakeside Lutheran, Lodi, and Poynette met at Lodi High School for the 2020 Capitol Conference District Solo and Ensemble Festival. A large number of students performed at many different sites throughout the day for Wisconsin School Music Association certified music judges. The students, their teachers, and accompanists devoted many hours preparing for their performances. The ratings of their performances reflect not only these hours of preparation and hard work, but, more importantly, are an indication of their growth as young musicians and students of music over the year.
A starred first rating indicates that it was an outstanding performance of advanced music, qualifying it for advancement to the State Solo and Ensemble Festival at UW-Whitewater in April. The following performance from Lake Mills Middle School received this honor:
Class A Starred First — Tuba Solo: Ian Saylor; Class A First — Flute Solo: Jackson Powell; Horn Solo: Mackenzie Syvrud; Class A Critique Only; Piano Solo: Leola Becker.
Class B First — Violin Solo: Alena Hollenberger; Bass Solo: Ian Saylor; Clarinet Solo: Sophia Skudlarczyk, Karyn Boschke; Trumpet Solo: Michaela Kennedy; Piano Solo: Lucas Branzolewski; Vocal Solo: Hunter Davies, Kayla Fehrman, Sophia Skudlarczyk; Clarinet/Tenor Sax Duet: Chloe Manke, Josie Purisch.
Class B Second — Violin Solo: Emma Madden, Mackenzie Syvrud; Alto Saxophone Solo: Justin Manke; Trumpet Solo: Kathryn Czerniak; Euphonium Solo: Lucas Branzolewski; Vocal Solo: Mackenzie Syvrud.
Class C First; Violin Solo: Chet Klawitter; Cello Solo: Norah FitzGibbon; Bass Solo: James Hafenstein; Bass Clarinet Solo: Henry Hooper; Trombone Solo: Gil Stevens; Vocal Solo: Lucas Branzolewski, Leola Becker, Nadiya Hajcak, Zoey Buchholtz; Piano Solo: Shiloh White, Hunter Davies; Clarinet Duet: Brizza Martinez and Nina Sehmer; Trombone/Trombone/Tuba Trio: Carsyn Peterson, Charlie Ripp, Tanner Wendorf; Snare Drum Duet: Bennette Walter and Braxton Walter; Marimba/Clarinet/Clarinet Trio: Norah FitzGibbon, Nina Sehmer and Sophia Skudlarczyk; Vocal Double Duet: Lucas Branzolewski, Silas Frandy, Mackenzie Syvrud and Sophia Skudlarczyk; Vocal Ensemble: Lucas Branzolewski, Hunter Davies, Lucy Englert, Kayla Fehrman, Dani Giombetti, Mackenzie Syvrud, Sophia Skudlarczyk; Violin/Cello Duet: Norah FitzGibbon, Mackenzie Syvrud; Viola Duet: Violet Thompson, Chloe Thompson (sibling); Violin Duet: Chet Klawitter, Remy Klawitter (sibling); Piano Duet: Bennette Walter, Braxton Walter; Piano Trio: Gabriella Dressel, McKynzie Neis and Trish Winter; Alternative String Ensemble: Gil Stevens, Allie Horwatich, Eleah Castro, Lucas Branzolewski, Rayne Smyers, Ashley Mulderink, Baiya van Ommeren.
Class C Second — Trombone Solo: Zach Twesme.
Class C Critique Only — Violin Solo: Clara Branzolewski, McKynzie Neis and Sophia Pertzborn; Viola Solo: Violet Thompson; Cello Solo: Gabi Dressel; Clarinet Solo: Gretta Wiedenfeld; Horn Solo: Clara Branzolewski; Timpani Solo: Gabriella Dressel; Drum Set Solo: Will Kirchberg; Piano Solo: McKynzie Neis, Gabriella Dressel, Patricia Winter, Will Kirchberg and Clara Branzolewski; Vocal Ensemble: Ashley Ayala, Leola Becker, Zoey Buccholtz, Yosiel Cisneros, Annalis Goeschko, Amanda Hockett, Brizza Martinez, Dannia Rodriguez and Bethany Stevens; String Quintet: Carli Lenz, McKynzie Neis, Clara Branzolewski, Violet Thompson and Gabi Dressel; Flute/Alto Saxophone Duet: Vanessa Feirtag and Sophia Pertzborn; Clarinet/Trumpet Duet: Gretta Wiedenfeld, Violet Thompson; Trumpet Duet: Shae Keebler and Violet Thompson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.