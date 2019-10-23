For 34 years, the response from individuals, organizations, clubs and businesses has made the Fort HealthCare Partners Love Light Tree project a successful annual event, exemplifying the spirit of giving. Each year, the Fort HealthCare Partners select a project at Fort Memorial Hospital to support through the sale of Love Lights, and celebrate with a special tree lighting event, complete with the opportunity to visit with characters from Frozen and enjoy complimentary cookies and hot chocolate.
“We are raising money this year for two very important projects; $10,000 is needed to help the Partners fund scholarships for area students who are pursuing degrees in the healthcare field,” said Kari Behling, Fort HealthCare volunteer services manager. “Recent studies suggest that retiring baby boomers cause a rise in the demand for medical providers including doctors, nurses and therapists. The partners Organization wants to provide scholarships to qualified students in our service area to help students achieve their dreams and provide educated healthcare personnel for the future.”
Behling continued, “We would also like to raise $5,000 for our CareLine Program to provide services for emergency medical alarm equipment for indigent clients in the Fort HealthCare service area. Personal emergency response alert systems save lives.”
There are people in the community who have chronic health conditions who cannot afford this life saving equipment and service.
This money will allow the Partners CareLine Program to provide free or reduced rates for qualifying clients to receive a CareLine personal emergency response system. CareLine allows individuals to remain in their homes and avoid losing their independence.”
By donating $2 or more, a Love Light on a tree outside the hospital can be purchased as a gift to honor or remember a loved one. Colored lights are intended to honor someone special, while white lights serve as memorials for loved ones who have passed away. Special cards are available, upon request, to notify the person or family of someone being remembered that a love light has been purchased in their honor.
Love Lights can be purchased online (with a minimum of a $5 donation required). An online purchase will also generate a personalized certificate that can be shared with loved ones to notify them of your Love Lights donation.
Love Lights can also be purchased in person from any of the locations where Partners members will be selling Love Lights, or in the Partners Gift Shop/main lobby of Fort Memorial Hospital during normal business hours.
Love Lights can also be ordered by mail; order forms can be found online at FortHealthCare.com/LoveLights. Send a check to Love Lights, Fort HealthCare Partners, 611 Sherman Avenue East, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. Please specify a colored (honor) or white (memorial) light and include the name(s) and address of the person(s) being honored or the family of the individual being remembered.
Donations of $25 or more are recognized as Love Light Tree sponsors. All donations and sponsors will be acknowledged in December. To ensure recognition as a sponsor in this year’s listings, donations must be received by Dec. 9.
The campaign is celebrated with a tree lighting ceremony that will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m. on the Fort Memorial Hospital grounds, near the Sherman Avenue entrance. At the lighting ceremony, a seasonal message will be provided by Pastor Chris Buckingham-Taylor, First Congregational, Fort Atkinson.
Following the tree lighting ceremony, attendees are welcome to gather in the hospital’s Steel Away Café for refreshments and a visit from characters from Frozen. All are welcome to attend.
For more information or to arrange a donation, visit FortHealthCare.com/LoveLights or contact the Fort HealthCare Volunteer Services office at (920) 568-5276.
