Every year, family members of Rainbow Hospice Care patients that have passed away are invited to create a personalized quilt square to honor their loved one. Rainbow Hospice Care provides a piece of fabric along with simple instructions to those wishing to participate. Squares are then decorated using embroidery, paint or markers, photo-transfers, or other methods. Each square is unique in design and tells a life story of the person being remembered. Once the individual squares are finished, a Rainbow Hospice Care volunteer quilter stitches them together into a larger quilt or quilts. They are then unveiled during a special remembrance ceremony.
This year’s annual memorial quilt dedication ceremony will be held on Friday Sept. 6, at 3 p.m. at the Rainbow Hospice Care Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek. It is located at 1225 Remmel Drive and the public is welcome to attend.
“The quilt is a way for a family to say that their loved one may be gone, but will never be forgotten,” said Laura Wessels, Rainbow Hospice Care Bereavement Counselor. “This quilt square represents who their loved one was to them, a unique and loved individual who will forever be missed.”
During the program, Rainbow Hospice Care staff members, volunteers, and others will present music, blessings, and the reading of names. After the ceremony, the quilts are displayed at Rainbow Hospice Care’s home office in Jefferson and its Inpatient Center.
For more information on this year’s quilt dedication ceremony or for questions about quilt squares, please contact Laura Wessels at 920-674-6255.
