Here’s a few things that were done at Lilac Springs during the month of October. Halloween door decorations, yarn mummy’s and foam pumpkins were made. Bingo was played with Trinity Pines, everyone had a great time. Pumpkin pudding cups were made. The entertainer for this month was Mel C. the residents enjoyed his performances . Celebrating a birthday last month was Millie (age 99).

