The Spring Rabies Vaccination Clinic, sponsored by the Humane Society of Jefferson County and Badger Veterinary Hospital of Cambridge, will be held at the Jefferson County Fair Park on Saturday, March 21 from 1-4 p.m. Cost is $15 per animal and payment can now be made with cash, check or credit card. All rabies vaccinations will be valid for one year unless a rabies certificate is provided as proof of a prior vaccination. With a valid rabies certificate, the vaccine will be good for three years. For the safety of both owners and their pets, cats must be contained in carriers and dogs must be on leash. Service is provided on a first-come/first-served basis. Appointments are not necessary. Any questions may be directed to the Humane Society of Jefferson County @ 920-674-2048.
Rabies vaccination clinic to be held
Becky Weber
