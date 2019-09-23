Hello and welcome back! How about we start out playing catch up. Last week, Joyce entertained her 500 card club in the Sun Room. Darlene M. won the slam prize on the last hand of the night. Prize winners were Darlene M., Doris S., Doris K., and Carol W.
In another one of these columns, I had reported that we had reached 100 butterflies for the 2019 season, I hadn’t gotten the official count from our Madame Butterfly Millie, until this past week. She released “only” 94 butterflies. She had 44 males and 50 females. Her first Monarch was released on June 6, and her last one was released Sept. 13. Sorry about that, but thank you again Millie.
On Monday, the Red Hatters and Ann were off to the Edgewater Hotel in the big city of Madison where they enjoyed a lovely lunch at The Statehouse overlooking beautiful Lake Mendota. Those Red Hatters who enjoyed the day were Lois F., Joan S., Betty W., Lefty K., Joyce K., Doris S., and Millie Z.
Tuesday brought the movie and popcorn.
Wednesday morning brought Susan from RLAC here for Chair Yoga. Wednesday afternoon was Bingo in the Gathering Room, followed by cheese and an excellent tasting wine!
Thursday morning Kelly from RLAC led the ladies in a Zumba Gold class. In the afternoon, with people dressed in their most colorful Hawaiian shirts, Bahama Bob brought some musical sunshine to the residents while he played his steel drum! Bible Study has resumed in the Sun Room on Wednesday mornings. We have a pastor from St. Paul’s who comes in and leads them in a weekly conversation.
Our residents are engrossed in the three puzzles we have going. If they are not out doing them in the library, Sun Room or by the Fireplace, some do puzzles in their own apartments. Or they may be in their rooms engrossed in a book that they may have gotten from our library on the second floor.
We also have residents who read their personal books and pass them around, and we always have our library downtown that we can go an borrow books from!
That my friends is the week in a nutshell. God’s blessings on your weekly activities and adventures. I leave you with this thought by Ralph Waldo Emerson, “Imagination is not a talent of some people, but it is the health of every person.”
