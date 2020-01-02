Parents of children entering kindergarten next fall are invited to attend the registration/round-up event on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 6:30 p.m. or Friday, Jan. 17, at 1:30 p.m.
Bring children along to visit the classroom Mrs. Ozminkowski, Mr. Gartner, and Pastor McKenney will be present to provide information about the kindergarten program and answer any questions parents may have concerning Christian elementary education at St. Paul’s.
Children eligible to participate in kindergarten must be five years old by Sept. 1, 2020. Additional information and registration papers will be provided to be filled out at registration.
St. Paul’s kindergarten program has numerous opportunities for children to grow spiritually, intellectually, socially, emotionally and physically.
It is the school’s mission to assist parents in nurturing and equipping their children as Christ’s disciples for this life and the life to come. For further information about St. Paul’s kindergarten or Lutheran elementary education, contact the school office, 920-648-2918.
