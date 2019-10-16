On Oct. 1, the American Red Cross held the Lake Mills Community Blood Drive. The turnout collected 56 units of blood, which will help 168 people who are in need of a transfusion.
Donors overcame the nasty weather to donate. They are: David Lemke, John Wells, Daniel Bourassa, Stephen Brockert, Daniel Manke, Carolyn Heidemann, Bonnie Mierendorf, Violet Topel, Marie Mertz, David Kuckkan, Kristin Wildes, James Rath, Timothy Droster, Carlton Kutzke, Gwendalee Victor-Swinson, Linda Kutzke, Pamela Moen, Cynthia Schroeder, Jane Harvey, Damon Tracy, Daniel Ruenger,Gordon Goers, Holly Christian, Peter Willer, Rose Goers, Edwin Morse, Ann Lee, Larry Raupp, Kathleen Deinlein, Anna Bauer-Baxter, Loretta Grossman, Steven Murphy, Cory Miller, Melissa Brown, Terry Heinz, Kyle Knuteson, Linda Zwicker, Brandon Lemke, James Woodman, John Miller, Melicent Miller, Debra Schmelling, Scott Erwin, Maria Schueller,Peter Silvers, Valery Silha, Matthew Draeger, Chelsea Kemmerling, Jennifer Galley, Brooke Pfund, Sherryl Valentino, Mary Bade, Jason Steinberg, Mary Wheeler, Lana Murphy, Minerva Ramirez, and Marie Ziebell.
Also being recognized receiving their gallon pins were; Daniel Ruenger — six gallons, Melissa Brown — two gallons, Cory Miller — one gallon, Daniel Manke — 10 gallons, David Kuckkan — nine gallons, Melicent Miller — two gallons and Mary Wheeler — one gallon.
These donors where treated to a luncheon which was provided by the Lake Mills Market, volunteers who helped at the drive were: Sue Buchholtz, Mary Lou Hooper, Billie Jo Kaden, Marie Mertz, Katy Roedl, Carol Sakar, Cindy Schroeder and Linda Zwicker, The sweet treats were make my: Sue Buchholtz, Katy Roedl, Linda Zwicker, Marie Mertz and Carol Sakar.
The people who put up the blood drive posters around the city and town were: Carl and Linda Kutzke, Norbert Peitz and Kris Schneider.
Mark calendars for the next drive which is being held on Tuesday, Dec. 10 from noon to 6 p.m. Remember to make an appointment and as always walk-ins are always welcome.
