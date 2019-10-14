Hello and welcome back! By now Lake Mills knows the outcome to the last game of the Lake Mills L-Cats versus the Lakeside Lutheran Warriors, and oh what a cold night it was to be sitting there. Was I there? Nooo, I was driving around in my warm vehicle doing early Halloween shopping for the granddaughters! Well, let us get on with the week at The Pines.
Monday, Colleen was here from CZ Harmony doing massages for those who signed up. Colleen does the massages for us once a month in our guest room and residents can enjoy a 15, 30, 45 or even an hour long session. Once you’re done, it’s very relaxing, and feels oh so good!
Tuesday, they watched the movie, “Autumn Hearts” along with popcorn. Wednesday morning, Susan from RLAC was here to lead a relaxing half hour of chair yoga. Afterwards some of them stayed for coffee hour. Later, Pastor Tomahave from St. Paul’s Lutheran was here to lead in a Bible Study. After lunch, the Sun Room was the center of attention for the Euchre game.
Thursday morning Kelly from RLAC was there to lead in the weekly energizing session of Zumba Gold. And speaking of Zumba Gold, our Fall/Halloween mascot, Tricky Dick decided to come out of storage for the season and joined Kelly and her group doing Zumba, and of course he was also given a mismatched pair of maracas!
On Friday our group of Red Hatters were off to Neighbors Grill and Pizza in Jefferson. Those Red Hatters attending were Betty W., Katy G., Joan S., Lois F., Bonnie W-M., Lefty K. They all enjoyed a delicious lunch, got greeted and thanked by the owner as well as the cook! The group then got to enjoy a hot fudge sundae on the way home.
The sign up sheet is up for Wednesday’s annual outing to Madison College’s fine dining experience - more on that next week. And that my friends, is the week in a nutshell. God’s blessings to you on your weekly activities and adventures. I leave you with this inspirational quote from an anonymous author, “Life is Like a camera, just focus on what is important, capture the good times, develop from the negatives, and if things don’t work out, take another shot!”
