The Friends of the Johnson Creek Public Library, Inc. is hosting holiday craft and vendor fair on Saturday, Nov. 30 from, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Johnson Creek Elementary School, 355 Milwaukee St. Johnson Creek. They anticipate a good turn out for this event as “Something Special from Wisconsin” will be held in the Village the same weekend.
Thirty-four booths at $30 per booth will be available. They will be selecting crafters and vendors to ensure that duplication and imbalance will be held to a minimum.
To obtain an application email caroljo@tds.net or call 920-699-3682, leave a message that includes email or street address.
