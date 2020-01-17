Rainbow Hospice Care is celebrating 30 years in 2020! In 1990, Rainbow Hospice Care was founded by a dedicated group of volunteers. Those volunteers helped set the foundation for a hospice and palliative care program the currently serves over 200 patients daily. Over time Jefferson County has become “an island of excellence for end of life care.” Jefferson County is a place where more people receive hospice care at end of life than almost anywhere else in the entire country (top 2% in the nation for Medicare Hospice Benefit utilization).
“We are very excited to celebrate with the community our 30 years of good work and service and support,” said Karen Carrig, RHC President/CEO.
As part of Rainbow Hospice Care’s 30th anniversary in 2020, it has launched a “30 for 30” campaign that focuses on the importance of volunteering in your community. To honor the legacy of those volunteers, Rainbow Hospice Care is asking everyone to donate 30 minutes, 30 hours, or 30 days to the individual or organization of your choice in 2020!
You can sign up individually or as a group by visiting our Eventbrite pledge page at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rainbow-hospice-cares-30-for-30-campaign-tickets-79386658633 or by scanning the QR code on the poster below using your phone’s camera.
There is no cost to sign up. All you have to do is let us know who you will be serving and the amount of time you will be volunteering. You can even volunteer for more than one individual or organization if you choose. Remember, even helping a neighbor in need by shoveling snow or mowing their lawn is volunteering. It can also involve helping out at your church or at your child’s school, taking a meal to a family suffering illness or heartbreak or a family celebrating the joys of a newborn baby.
“We have benefitted from the generosity of so many volunteers in our organization over the years,” Carrig said. “We want to encourage that same kind of giving behavior with everyone out there in the community. It’s really to encourage people to continue the good work they’re already doing to weave themselves further and deeper into our communities. People are passionate about many things. We’re going to work very hard to get folks to come out and volunteer for the people and organizations they care deeply about. There are a lot of options.”
You can share your photos of you and your friends or family volunteering by using the hashtag #Rainbow30for30. To thank those who volunteered during their #Rainbow30for30campaign, RHC will be hosting a volunteer appreciation party on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at their Rainbow Hospice Care Inpatient Center. For more updates on the 30 for 30 campaign be sure to follow Rainbow Hospice Care on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.
