Four generations teach craft class at Club 55

It was another amazing week at Club 55 with so much happening this last week before Christmas. We have discovered that when craft classes or projects are offered, we see new faces. Janet started off the week on Monday with her glass domed magnet class and the results were great. It was hard for those that made pendants to wait until they dried completely and not be able to wear them home.
On Tuesday we had four generations of Eleanor’s family to lead us in making a Christmas ornament with her daughter, granddaughter, and great granddaughter providing the help. Actually, great granddaughter Macey provided many smiles as she livened up the room with her antics. We all went home with an ornament that we had learned how to make. I slipped mine into the Christmas card that I sent to my 103-year-old former neighbor and hoped she will enjoy it. She was always doing crafts with her friends.
On Wednesday the mint fragrance of body butter filled the room as Dawn showed us how this wonderful cream is made. She started the preparation at home as our kitchenette with stove is just being installed. Thanks also to her mom, Linda, for supplying small containers which were decorated with holiday fabric for the season. We discovered how effective this cream is as we massaged it into our hands. Thanks for getting the supplies and all the extra preparation to do the class for us. We look forward to perhaps doing another one in spring.
We had waffled about doing a Christmas Open House because our cabinets were not installed, and our room truly looked like it was ‘under construction.’ However, on Thursday, with a weeks’ notice, we had the tables in an adjoining room filled with all sorts of holiday goodies and folks sitting and visiting and enjoying the day. Club 55 and the Rec Department make a great team.
As fate would have it, the cabinets from TJS Cabinetry were delivered Thursday morning and lined the hallway outside our room at RLAC and will be installed during our Christmas Break. These cabinets were gotten through the Collaborative Grant with the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation with the City of Lake Mills, Rock Lake Activity Center, the Recreation Department, and Club 55.
It is the best present ever and will make our room complete. Come and check it out in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.