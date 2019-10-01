Fort HealthCare is pleased to welcome a new OB/GYN to its team of providers. Georgia Schiller, MD joins Christine Chuppa, MD, Julie Mokhtar, DO, Elizabeth Lynk, MD, and Joyce Dedrick, APNP at the Fort HealthCare Center for Women’s Health clinic in Fort Atkinson.
Dr. Schiller received her training at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the University of Colorado in Denver, with a residency in Obstetrics & Gynecology with the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, MD.
She provides a full range of obstetric and gynecological care for women of all ages. She believes that communication and making medical decisions as a team with her patients is important in maintaining good health.
Dr. Schiller notes, “I was drawn to the field of Obstetrics and Gynecology to develop a life-long relationship with my patients. I enjoy the many different venues that I can provide care – in the clinic, delivery room, or operating room if needed. I am particularly interested in pregnancy care, minimally invasive surgery, preventive care, and family planning.”
She continues, “I am looking forward to developing strong relationships with my new patients and their family members. I am also excited to be a partner in health care during the most important moments in my patients’ lives.”
Dr. Schiller is currently accepting new patients, seeing them by appointment at the Fort HealthCare Center for Women’s Health clinic located at 650 McMillen Street in Fort Atkinson. Patients may call for an appointment at (920) 563-8900.
Fort HealthCare participates in most insurance plans, including Dean Care, Dean Care Gold, Unity, Physicians Plus, MercyCare, Humana, United Healthcare, and more. For a complete listing, visit FortHealthCare.com/Insurance.
