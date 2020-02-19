Jefferson County hosted the Wisconsin Farm Technology Days Show in July of 2019. The Executive Committee for the 2019 event is pleased to announce that applications are being accepted for student scholarships.
24,700 people visited Jefferson County to see, learn and participate in Wisconsin’s largest outdoor agriculture focused show. 1,300 volunteers showcased the agriculture of Jefferson County and its other treasures. Three years of planning resulted in a very impressive and successful show.
One of the objectives of the 2019 Jefferson County Farm Technology Days show was to support community development. As not for profit activity we now seek to acknowledge the people from across the county who gave their time, vision and talents to promote the communities, resources and significance of Jefferson County Agriculture.
The success of this undertaking is providing funds for scholarships to support youth and agriculture. Scholarship applications are now being accepted and will be considered for UW Short Course, technical colleges and four-year Universities.
The application and guidelines can be found at https://jefferson.extension.wisc.edu/agriculture/ or at the Extension Jefferson County Office. The scholarship is open to any student who is a high school senior or first year college student.
Applications will be accepted through April 1, 2020. Applications should be sent to the Extension Jefferson County Office at 864 Collins Road, Jefferson, WI 53549 or emailed to jeffcoftd2019@gmail.com . Final selection and awarding of the scholarships will be made by the Jefferson County Wisconsin Farm Technology Days Scholarship Committee.
