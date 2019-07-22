The Lake Mills High School Drama Club will perform "Urinetown" Nov. 8-10 through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). Any Lake Mills High School student interested in a lead or supporting role should audition on Aug. 11. Hard copies of the audition packets are available at the high school office. Sign up for an audition time by the HS band room. Any questions, contact linda.heimstreet@lakemills.k12.wi.us.
Inspired by the works of Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill, "Urinetown" is an irreverently humorous satire in which no one is safe from scrutiny. Praised for reinvigorating the very notion of what a musical could be, "Urinetown" catapults the "comedic romp" into the new millennium with its outrageous perspective, wickedly modern wit and sustained ability to produce gales of unbridled laughter.
Winner of three Tony Awards, three Outer Critics Circle Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards and two Obie Awards, "Urinetown" opened on Broadway in 2001.
AN EARNEST FABLE of love, greed and revolution set in a town plagued by drought.
A simple enough plot, complete with villain, hero and romance: a malevolent corporation controls the town’s public amenities: the president’s daughter falls in love with the leader of a pee-for free rebellion. All of this, according to Little Sally, the show’s ragamuffin philosopher, is a bad subject for a musical (and so is its title), but it’s outrageous fun. The show spoofs the great American musical.
All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com. This show is rated PG-13 due to the subject matter. "Les Miserables", "The Wedding Singer", and "The Drowsy Chaperone" were also rated PG - 13).
Production team consists of Linda Heimstreet, Jim Oertel, Cathy Daly, Eli Wedel, Samantha Heimstreet, and Dom Gischia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.