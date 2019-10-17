Kids of all ages are invited to the first annual Howl-oween party from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Kids and adults will enjoy an evening of music, a photo BOO-th, costume contest, pumpkin painting contest, delicious treats, activities and a meet and greet with a few of our “creepy” animals.
The party will be held in the Community Education Room at the Humane Society of Jefferson County which is located at W6127 Kiesling Rd., between Fort Atkinson and Jefferson.
There is no cost to attend this exciting party, but please consider bringing a cash donation or items from the Humane Society’s wish list.
Call the shelter at 920-674-2048 to reserve a spot.
Also, note that this party is for humans only, be sure to leave pets at home as costumes can be scary for some pets.
