The Jefferson County Parks Department and the Friends of the Jefferson County Dog Park would like to thank the following businesses for their financial support of the 2020 Jefferson County Dog Park Calendar:
• Nestle Purina for their $500 sponsorship
• Custom Grooming for their $225 sponsorship
• Blains Farm & Fleet, Jefferson Veterinary Clinic, and Sullivan Veterinary Service for their $150 sponsorship
• Creature Comforts Veterinary Service, Tender Touch Pet Care and Theisen’s for their $75 sponsorship
All featured photos were submitted by members of the Dog Park. The calendars are sold as a fundraiser, supporting the Jefferson County Dog Park. All proceeds from the sale are used for dog park improvements.
Calendars are $10 each and available to purchase in person at:
1. The Parks Department, Jefferson County Courthouse, Room 204
Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
2. From the Dog Park Attendant at the Jefferson County Dog Park, or
