World Dairy Expo is pleased to announce the addition of Fitting & Showmanship Achievement Awards and an Overall Fitter Award to its 2019 youth contests. These new awards will be presented during the WDE Youth Showmanship Contest on Thursday, Oct. 3 in the Coliseum and the Youth Fitting Contest on Sunday, Sept. 29 in the Sale Pavilion, respectively.
To be recognized with a Fitting & Showmanship Achievement Award, youth competitors must be one of the top five finishers in their respective Youth Fitting Contest division and place in the top 15 of their age division.Meanwhile, the Overall Fitter Award pits the winners of each division against each other to determine the best youth dairy cattle fitter of the contest.
“We are excited to recognize youth participants on a global scale who have dedicated numerous hours to refining their fitting and showmanship skills. It is our hope that the new Fitting & Showmanship Achievement Awards will encourage youth to become well-rounded exhibitors while also increasing participation in both youth contests.” explained Cassi Miller, WDE International/Youth Programs Specialist.
Open to any young dairy enthusiast, ages 13-21 and 9-21, respectively, Expo Youth Fitting and Youth Showmanship Contest participants are not required to exhibit in one of the WDE breed shows to qualify. However, to be eligible, contestants must use an animal that will be shown or sold at Expo in 2019.Complete contest details and registration forms are available in the Expo Premium Book or on the WDE website.
Judging the 2019 WDE Youth Fitting and Youth Showmanship contests are:
Youth Fitting Contest: Adam Hunt, Genetic Consultant with Select Sires Genervations, Ecginburg, Ontario, Canada; Youth Showmanship Contest Junior Division: Nate Oleniacz, Dairy Focused Consultant at Cargill Animal Nutrition, New Oxford, Pa., Intermediate Division: Brian Coyne, Business Analyst, Select Sires, Inc., Hilliard, Ohio; Senior Division: Daniel Bauer, URUS, Product Development Analyst, Lake Mills.Dairy judges from around the globe are also invited to participate in the second annual Showmanship Judges Clinic on Monday, Sept. 30 in the Coliseum. The clinic will begin at 2 p.m. with introductory showmanship guidelines. At 2:30 p.m., it will progress to an advanced session which will include examples of how to efficiently work a showmanship class, terminology and mock classes to place. To participate in this free clinic, individuals are required to register on the WDE website.
Serving as the meeting place of the global dairy industry, World Dairy Expo brings together the latest in dairy innovation and the best cattle in North America. Crowds of more than 65,000 people, from nearly 100 countries, will return to Madison, Wis. for the 53rd annual event, October 1-5, 2019, when the world’s largest dairy-focused trade show, dairy and forage seminars, a world-class dairy cattle show and more will be on display. Visit worlddairyexpo.com or follow WDE on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat or YouTube for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.