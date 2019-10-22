The Lake Mills High School Tri-M Music Honor Society Chapter 7757 held their induction ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 29.
The ceremony was presided over by the 2019-20 officers, President — Stacie Dressel, Vice President -Everett Karlen, Secretary -Kurtis Nelson, Treasurer — Hannah Link, Historian- Maddy Patton, and Media Specialist — Bronwyn Bond and advisory teacher Linda Heimstreet.
Tri-M is an international music honor society designed to recognize students that have gone above and beyond both academically and musically and provides students leadership opportunities to make a difference in their community through music-based service projects.
Lake Mills Tri-M is proud to welcome new inductees Katrina Breaker, Angie Dressel, Olivia Karlen, Anthony Klotz, McClaine Mahone, Nina Sapp, Charlie Schuenke, Chloe Thompson, Sydney Williams, Vivian Guerrero, Kaia Heimstreet, Zappa Stevens, Shannon Waters, Henry Popowski, and Kyle Popowski.
