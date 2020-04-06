Brady Thomas, member of Boy Scout Troop 148, has earned his Eagle Scout rank along with Sam Denzin and David Klein. The ceremony has been postponed to a later date.
Thomas is the son of Matthew and Nicole Thomas and began his scouting career in 2008 as a Cub Scout. In 2013 after earning his Arrow of Light, he entered Boy Scouts and achieved the Rank of Life. Brady completed his Eagle project in the summer of 2018.
“I have held numerous leadership positions including; Assistant Senior Patrol Leader, Patrol Leader, Troop Historian and Troop Scribe,” Thomas said. “I was selected to become a member of The Order of the Arrow and endured an arduous ordeal to be accepted. I have been active in Troop fundraisers, including Christmas wreath sales, brat sales, firewood sales and the dunk tank fundraiser at Town and Country Days. I assisted with the construction of the Legion Pier for another Scouts Eagle project and earned my CPR certification.”
Over the years he has attended camps and participated in hiking trips to the Porcupine Mountains in Michigan and helped plan and attend a trip to Yellowstone National Park in 2019.
Thomas’ Eagle service project was to organize and manage a Children’s Carnival at his church’s annual festival, St. Gabriel Catholic Parish.
“The goal of my project was to provide a service to our church and our community. My hope was to bring awareness to church family gatherings with a positive atmosphere,” he said. “I wanted to bring families from the community together, where they could enjoy time together as well as other families.”
He thanked Anthon Saucedo, and Lucas Raupp for assisting him during the festival and Martin Dula and Larry Raupp for their guidance.
In addition to his involvement in Boy Scouts, Thomas is a senior at Lake Mills High School and is enrolled in advanced placement classes and has been in band all four years of school. He plays soccer and golf and is involved in Model UN Club, Game Club and wad selected for Badger Boys State in 2019.
He has helped the community at the EMS chili supper, slider stand, Trek 100, Middleton Day of Caring, DNR plant removal, Lake Mills Fire Department house training burn, Memorial Day Service participation, EMS Training Day and kitchen community help.
Thomas has worked at the Lake Mills Pizza Pit and currently works at the Lake Mills Market. After high school he plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Stout to pursue a degree in information and communication technologies.
“I am very thankful for all of the support and guidance I received from many individuals along my Scouting path.”
