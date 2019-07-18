Have you wondered what it is like to live in a remote indigenous village in Alaska? The Friends of the Johnson Creek Public Library will be hosting a program by Mariah Rens about her experiences teaching in Napaskiak, Alaska on July 23 at 5:30 p.m. at the Johnson Creek Public Library, 125 Lincoln Street in Johnson Creek.
Mariah attended both the Johnson Creek and Watertown Schools. She continued her education at UW-Whitewater graduating in with a degree in history education. In the fall of 2017, Mariah moved to Napaskiak, Alaska, located in the southwestern corner of the state, to teach high school at the Z.J. Williams Memorial school.
