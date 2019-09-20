Project Linus provides love, a sense of security, warmth and comfort through the gift of a new, handmade blanket or afghan created by volunteers “blanketeers.” to children who are seriously ill, traumatized, or otherwise in need.
On Saturday, Oct. 12, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Project Linus Make a Blanket Day (MABD) will be hosted at Grandma Mary’s Cafe in Arena, and need volunteers to sew blankets - sew pre-cut quilt tops together (or bring your own to work on and donate); help assemble kits with pre-sewn tops, backs and bindings: tie quilts already assembled; inspect quilts when they are completely done to make sure no pins are left in, trim loose threads, etc.; count and bag finished quilts; prep fleece fabric to get ready for tying; tie pre-cut fleece blankets.
Bring your sewing machines, irons, etc. If you can donate fabric, bring usable cotton fabrics - ¼ yard or larger to be used for quilt tops or backing. New fleece should be at least 1 ½ yards long.
Come all day or for a few hours, everyone’s help is needed. Snacks and lunch generously provided by Grandma Mary’s Café.
Project Linus is a non-profit organization that was started in 1995 by Karen Loucks. She had seen an article on Christmas Eve titled “Joy in the World” in a Parade Magazine. The article was written by Eddie Adams about a girl, age 3, who was battling leukemia. Karen was very touched by the article and decided to provide homemade security blankets to Denver’s Rocky Mountain Children’s Cancer Center. The Madison Chapter was started in 1998.
Project Linus - Madison Chapter donates approximately 550 blankets monthly to Madison area hospitals, Ronald McDonald house, DAIS (Domestic Abuse Intervention Services), some foster care entities, Middleton Outreach Ministry (MOM) and many others. To date, we have donated over 75,000 blankets due to the generosity of many who continue to help.
Project Linus survives solely on donations of time, supplies and money from generous individuals and companies. We are always looking for gift cards to JoAnn Fabrics, Walmart or other local fabric stores; cash or check to help us buy supplies; or the donation of new fabrics 100% cotton or fleece (please no Minky fleece as we are not able to use it). We also rely heavily on the continued volunteers who buy their own fabric and supplies to make beautiful blankets and continuously keep donating them.
For more information, have questions, interested in donating items or time or if your organization is interested in sponsoring a MABD, please visit our website www.projectlinusmadison.org or via email projectlinusmadison@gmail.com
Grandma Mary’s Café, is located at 175 US-14, Arena, WI 53503
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.