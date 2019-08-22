Passion and music have had a longstanding relationship. Being passionate about music is an asset as a professor, but when that passion really sings is when they pick up their instruments and play. “My love of teaching music is very similar to my love of performing: I want to convey to my students the technical aspects of the music but infuse it with the emotions, plots and the aesthetic engine that drives the music, ” states professor Benjamin Whitcomb. The embodiment of that passion is the Music Mosaics Series featuring the talents of various faculty members and ensembles in the Light Recital Hall in the Greenhill Center of the Arts.
The six concerts of the Music Mosaics Series benefit the Music Department’s scholarship fund for students with exceptional talent and academic excellence. Audience members will be treated to incredible music with the added bonus of knowing that every dollar raised will help support music student scholarships. Subscriptions for the full Music Mosaics series are on sale now for the great price of $54 or less for the 6-concert series. Order subscriptions by phone at 262-472-2222 or online at http://tickets.uww.edu.
Farewell to Summer - MyungHee Chung, piano, will be held Sunday, Sept. 15 at 3 p.m. and will be at Light Recital Hall. Fingers dance across the keyboard as Professor Chung paints a musical picture for everyone’s listening pleasure. Featuring the following selections: Ludwig van Beethoven Sonata No. 26 subtitled Les Adieux meaning the farewell, and Frederic Chopin’s Four Ballads, considered to be some of the most challenging pieces in piano repertoire. Enjoy the lilting melody of piano music as we say farewell to summer and welcome the fall.
Five times the Jazz, will be held Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m. at Light Recital Hall. Jazz up your October with an evening of original compositions by Michael Hackett from his recordings; Circles and New Point of View. The jazz quintet includes Michael Hackett, trumpet; Matt Sintchak, saxophone and Brad Townsend, bass with guests, Nicholai Zielinkski, drums and Mark Sigenthaler, piano. This evening of jazz will also include some jazz standards and new compositions.
A Musical Homecoming - Faculty & Alumna String Quartet will be held Sunday, Nov. 24 at 3 p.m. at Light Recital Hall. Join us for A Musical Homecoming with returning alumna Rena Blazek ‘15, viola; Mallory (Bray) Tabb ’12, violin, Richard Pretarius III ‘19, cello, and faculty members Leanne League, violin, and Benjamin Whitcomb, cello with current student Jasmyn Kosier, viola. This reunion will feature a program including Tchaikovsky’s Souvenir de Florence written after a trip to Florence, Mozart’s String Quartet in D minor, K. 421 written after spending several years abroad, and a premiere of a short work by Adam Taylor ‘19.
Woodwinds and Friends will be held Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at Light Recital Hall. The UW-Whitewater Faculty Woodwind Trio, Cristina Ballatori, flute, Christian Ellenwood, clarinet, and Matthew Sintchak, saxophone, return to the Light Recital Hall stage for their 3rd Mosaics Concert with an eclectic program of music from around the world for woodwinds and friends. The program will include a world premiere by Dr. Christian Ellenwood along with a variety of colorful compositions from the 20th and 21st Centuries.
Take Me To Your Lieder will be held Sunday, March 8 at 3 p.m. at Light Recital Hall. Which Leid is your favorite? Take Me To Your Lieder is an afternoon of German Lieder (songs). The repertoire includes Beethoven’s op. 98 An die ferne Geliebte, and additional pieces by Robert Schumann, Clara Schumann, Alma Mahler, and Erich Korngold. Performers include Myung Hee Chung, piano; Robert Gehrenbeck, baritone; Brian Leeper, baritone; Adam Shelton, tenor; Sharri VanAlstine, mezzo-soprano; and Rachel Wood, mezzo-soprano.
A Prelude to Summer will be held Sunday, April 19 at 3 p.m. at Light Recital Hall. This chamber music concert features Maslanka’s Remember Me with cello soloist Benjamin Whitcomb; Gottschalk’s L’Union with piano soloist MyungHee Chung; and Barber’s Knoxville: Summer of 1915 with soloist Rachel Wood, mezzo soprano. Additional wind music will add to the ambience of the coming sunny days! A chamber music ensemble under the direction of Glenn Hayes sweetly ends the season and gives us a prelude to summer. Come hear three of your favorite soloists in one concert!
To find out more about the Music Mosaics events go to: http://www.uww.edu/cac/music/events-community/music-mosaics-concert-series. Single tickets for the general public are $54, over 65 - $44, under 18- $27, UWW student $23. Season tickets for the general public are $14.50, over 65- $12.50, under 18 -$8.50, UWW Student - $6.
Tickets are available for the Music Mosaic events by calling 262-472-2222 or visiting the Greenhill Center of the Arts Box office: Monday thru Friday 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. or purchase online at http://purchase.tickets.com.
