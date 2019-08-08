It was a perfect weather evening for the combined concert Wednesday in the park. There is always a good crowd when the Palmyra-Eagle Band joins our City Band. Part of that crowd was in Lake Mills to help honor Bette Ward, a former resident, who had a forever love of Lake Mills. Family and friends came from as far away as Spring Green, Appleton, Madison and her Fort Atkinson family and neighbors. One very special person was her dear friend Bea. Bette and Bea had been friends for years and I was so happy to see her attending this tribute.
As people gathered, I was asked again about any plans to put a sidewalk approach to the band stand as I had talked about in previous newsletters. It was remembering how difficult it was for my Mother to walk across uneven lawn after her stroke and how Bette’s daughter used a transport wheelchair across the park grass to attend the concerts that reminded me how accessibility is limited for so many. We really need a sidewalk into the seating area to make more accommodations for all. Did I forget to mention that Bette’s dear friend Bea is 101? I will move the sidewalk request to the top of my try-to-accomplish list.
Greg Renz is a fascinating storyteller and talented author of the book ‘Beneath the Flames’. He held our attention with his remembrances as a firefighter with the Milwaukee Fire Dept. and answered the many questions we asked. It certainly renewed our respect for those who risk their own lives to save ours. Don’t miss reading his book now available at the library.
We celebrated the July birthdays with a special cake made by Barb…our resident Bakery Specialist. She and Sandy make sure that everyone has a special birthday. So nice to have a day of our own…even if it is once a year!
Tuesday, Aug. 13 Hours: 9 a.m. — 2:30 p.m.
9:30 a.m. Exercise DVD Moving with Mike…Earlier time today.
10 a.m. Brook Gardens will come to play Bingo…Calling all bingo lovers!
12:30-2 p.m. Foot Care with Deb…no appointment needed… $15 bring your own towel…Free Blood Pressure checks with Yvette provided by Fort HealthCare.
12:30 p.m. Canasta
Thursday, Aug. 15 Hours: 9 a.m. — 2:30 p.m.
10 a.m. Free half hour of stretching and strengthening with Diane
10:30 a.m. Board games including Mexican Train Dominoes
11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Paint-In with Carolyn…bring your own projects
12:30 p.m. Euchre
Enjoy these lazy August days!
