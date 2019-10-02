The Lake Mills City Band will begin rehearsals for several holiday concerts in the Lake Mills area that will take place in December and early January. All rehearsals will be held in the band room at the Lake Mills Middle School on College Street.
Rehearsal dates are Oct. 8, Oct. 22, Nov. 5, Nov. 19, Dec. 3 and Dec.17. Rehearsals will start at 7 p.m. and end at 9 p.m. Concerts dates have yet to be scheduled.
Join the City Band. Whether a current student in an area band program or a former student , the band encourages them to be a part of this musical outreach to the community. Any questions, call the director, Dave Anderson, at dgander3@gmail.com or the president, Ann Hundt, at annshundt@gmail.com, or follow the Lake Mills City Band on Facebook.
