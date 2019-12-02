The American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive on Tuesday, Dec. 10 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Lake Mills Community Center.
As we all know there is a great need for blood donations during the year, There seems to be shortage all the time, that is because only 3% of eligible donors give blood every year and every two seconds someone is in need of a blood transfusion.
At this time of the year when gift giving is around the corner, lets give the gift of life saving blood, just one donation can help three lives in desperate need. It doesn’t cost alot of money, just about an hour or two of your time to help someone. Join us on the 10th for the luncheon that is served. Remember the need for blood is constant and the gratification is instant.
